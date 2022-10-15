Skip to main content
Houston Astros' McCullers Contemplated Surgery in June

Houston Astros' McCullers Contemplated Surgery in June

While rehabbing his way back this summer, Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. almost called it quits on the season.

Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The last time Lance McCullers Jr. pitched in the postseason he clinched a berth to the American League Championship Series for the Houston Astros.

Pitching on short rest, McCullers dominated the Chicago White Sox for a second time in the series. Consequently, the righty suffered a forearm strain that held him out until August of this season. 

And in June, McCullers and the Astros training staff contemplated surgery to better a chance of a healthy 2023 season, he told the media Friday.

If he'd thrown in the towel, McCullers would've missed a second season in his career after not pitching in 2019 due to Tommy John surgery. But upon his return this year, the righty made eight starts, posting a 2.27 ERA in 47.2 innings of work.

McCullers is scheduled to start Game 3 of the American League Division Series, marking back-to-back seasons with an opportunity to clinch an ALCS berth.

