Houston Astros' McCullers Contemplated Surgery in June
The last time Lance McCullers Jr. pitched in the postseason he clinched a berth to the American League Championship Series for the Houston Astros.
Pitching on short rest, McCullers dominated the Chicago White Sox for a second time in the series. Consequently, the righty suffered a forearm strain that held him out until August of this season.
And in June, McCullers and the Astros training staff contemplated surgery to better a chance of a healthy 2023 season, he told the media Friday.
If he'd thrown in the towel, McCullers would've missed a second season in his career after not pitching in 2019 due to Tommy John surgery. But upon his return this year, the righty made eight starts, posting a 2.27 ERA in 47.2 innings of work.
Read More
McCullers is scheduled to start Game 3 of the American League Division Series, marking back-to-back seasons with an opportunity to clinch an ALCS berth.
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
- Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
- Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
- Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
- Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
- Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
- Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
- Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
- Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
- Yordan Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!