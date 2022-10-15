Astros' McCullers Contemplated Surgery in June

The last time Lance McCullers Jr. pitched in the postseason he clinched a berth to the American League Championship Series for the Houston Astros.

Pitching on short rest, McCullers dominated the Chicago White Sox for a second time in the series. Consequently, the righty suffered a forearm strain that held him out until August of this season.

And in June, McCullers and the Astros training staff contemplated surgery to better a chance of a healthy 2023 season, he told the media Friday.

If he'd thrown in the towel, McCullers would've missed a second season in his career after not pitching in 2019 due to Tommy John surgery. But upon his return this year, the righty made eight starts, posting a 2.27 ERA in 47.2 innings of work.

McCullers is scheduled to start Game 3 of the American League Division Series, marking back-to-back seasons with an opportunity to clinch an ALCS berth.

