Houston Astros' McCullers Scratched from Tuesday Start with Illness

After originally scheduled to start against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Lance McCullers Jr. was scratched and replaced by Luis García.

The Houston Astros announced Tuesday afternoon Lance McCullers Jr. was scratched from his start against the Arizona Diamondbacks due to an illness. Luis García is now listed as the probable starter.

McCullers last pitched Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, spinning seven, two-run innings with eight strikeouts. The 28-year-old has totaled 41.2 innings pitched in his return from the injured list to a 2.38 ERA and four outings of six or more innings pitched.

García will make his first start since Sept. 19 when he faced the Tampa Bay Rays on the road. The righty was available out of the bullpen in Baltimore but hasn't made an appearance in over a week.

