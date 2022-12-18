Report: Astros, Brantley Agree to One-Year Contract

The band is back together.

The Houston Astros and free-agent outfielder Michael Brantley are reportedly in agreement on a one-year contract worth $12 million, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Sunday. The deal is pending a physical and comes with a $4 million performance bonus.

Brantley missed the latter half of the 2022 season, hitting the injured list in late June with right shoulder discomfort. The lefty never returned, undergoing shoulder surgery in August.

The left fielder slashed .298/.356/.439 through 14 Major League seasons. Brantley's power diminished over the last few years, but he adapted with age, piecing together 29 doubles in 121 games in 2021.

Brantley was active in recent weeks with fellow Astros teammates from the 2022 season, attending a UFC fight and also making a trip with Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker and others to Las Vegas.

With Brantley back in the picture as a rotating option with Yordan Álvarez in left field and at the designated hitter position, Michael Conforto is likely out of the picture. The Astros reportedly offered a contract to Conforto, per Michael Schwab of The Juice Box Journal on Sunday.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!