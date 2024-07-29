Houston Astros Trade Target Dealt to St. Louis Cardinals in Three-Team Trade
As the Houston Astros approach the July 30 trade deadline, there's no telling just how aggressive Dana Brown will be. He has reportedly been in talks with multiple teams about various players, making it likely the Astros will end up with an impact player.
They've been rumored to have interest in some of the top names on the market, but with an average farm system, it might be tough for them to land those types of players.
While anything is possible, Houston could be in a tough spot because of that.
One of their top targets, Erick Fedde, was just traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in a three-team trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
Fedde has thrown well this season, posting a 3.11 ERA in 121 2/3 innings pitched. His 108 strikeouts and 34 walks would've been another reason why he would've been the perfect addition.
Despite losing out on the right-hander, there are still multiple ways for them to improve. As currently constructed, they're still one of the top teams in Major League Baseball when healthy.
Houston will now be challenged with finding other arms, which they should be able to do with so many teams looking to offload some of their best assets.
With more than 24 hours remaining until the trade deadline, expect Brown to continue to be aggressive, as it's clear that this team needs at least one arm that can come in and eat up innings.