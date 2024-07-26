Houston Astros Reportedly 'Aggressive' in Pursuit of Star White Sox Pitcher
As the 2024 MLB trade deadline nears, the Houston Astros are hot on the trail of acquiring a starting pitcher. It is no secret that the Astros would like to pull off a big trade for an impact starter.
Even general manager Dana Brown has publicly commented on wanting to swing big for a pitcher.
They have been connected to some elite arms, including both Garrett Crochet and Tarik Skubal. However, it seems very unlikely that they'll be able to pull off that big of a move.
Moving down a tier in the starting pitching market seems to be likely. There are plenty of very good names available that would fit what Houston needs.
Right now, the Astros hold a 53-49 record. They are a game ahead of the Seattle Mariners in the race for the American League West. Acquiring another starter would go a long way towards helping them win the divison and get into the postseason.
According to a report from Yahoo! Sports MLB insider Russell Dorsey, Houston has shown interest in acquiring Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Erick Fedde.
"While Fedde isn’t Crochet, the White Sox won’t be offering any discounts on the right-hander. There are 10 teams currently engaged with the White Sox about Fedde’s services, with the Astros and Cardinals considered the two most aggressive clubs in pursuit."
Fedde would be an elite second-tier starting pitcher trade target for the Astros.
During the 2024 MLB season with the White Sox, Fedde has put up impressive numbers. He has started in 20 games, compiling a 7-3 record to go along with a 2.98 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP, a 3.3 K/BB ratio, and 117.2 innings pitched.
Those numbers would look very good in the Houston rotation. He would provide an immediate boost in an area that the Astros need more juice.
Not only would Fedde be a great pickup to help win this season, he would also be a piece that would help in 2025. He has another year left on his contract. That would be a major plus for the Astros.
Expect to see Houston get aggressive ahead of the deadline. Fedde is certainly one option, but there are plenty of other starters that could make sense for the Astros. They could also use an upgrade at first base.
Fans better buckle up, because the leadup to the trade deadline could be a wild ride.