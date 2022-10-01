Astros Pitcher James Undergoes Surgery on Flexor Tendon

After starting the season in Sugar Land, Josh James couldn't find a groove. The Houston Astros righty hit the injured list June 21 and was transferred to the Major League 60-day IL two days later due to a right lat strain.

Nothing went James' way this season, and according to the Astros, he underwent surgery this week on his flexor tendon. James attempted a comeback in August, beginning a rehab assignment in Fayetteville.

Through two outings, the righty struck out six batters in two innings of work. James was then assigned to the Space Cowboys to continue his pursuit back to the 40-man roster.

James appeared five times, leaving his last relief outing Sept. 13 after 14 pitches with a trainer. The future is unknown for James, and with the Houston not providing a timetable for his return. The 29-year-old is arbitration eligible for two more seasons.

