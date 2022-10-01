Skip to main content

Houston Astros Pitcher James Undergoes Surgery on Flexor Tendon

The Houston Astros announced Josh James underwent surgery this week but did not provide a timetable for his return.

After starting the season in Sugar Land, Josh James couldn't find a groove. The Houston Astros righty hit the injured list June 21 and was transferred to the Major League 60-day IL two days later due to a right lat strain.

Nothing went James' way this season, and according to the Astros, he underwent surgery this week on his flexor tendon. James attempted a comeback in August, beginning a rehab assignment in Fayetteville.

Through two outings, the righty struck out six batters in two innings of work. James was then assigned to the Space Cowboys to continue his pursuit back to the 40-man roster.

James appeared five times, leaving his last relief outing Sept. 13 after 14 pitches with a trainer. The future is unknown for James, and with the Houston not providing a timetable for his return. The 29-year-old is arbitration eligible for two more seasons.

Scroll to continue

Read More

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  3. Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
  4. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  5. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  6. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  7. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  8. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  9. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  10. Yordan Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_16765853
News

Astros Pitcher James Undergoes Surgery on Flexor Tendon

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19012910
News

Astros Won't Let Off the Gas in Final Series Against Phillies

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19147125
Game Day

How to Watch Astros vs. Rays Game Two: Channel, Streaming Links

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19147788
Game Day

Rays Get to Valdez; Astros Clinch Top Seed in American League

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18312533
Prospects

Astros Expected to Sign Two Top-50 International Prospects

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18554310
Opinions

Will Brantley Return to the Houston Astros?

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19130239
Game Day

How to Watch Astros vs. Rays Game One: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Kenny Van Doren and Kade Kistner
USATSI_19129150
News

Altuve Chasing American League Leadoff Home Run Record for Single Season

By Kenny Van Doren