Justin Verlander Wins 2022 AL Cy Young Award
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander won the 2022 American League Cy Young award. It comes as little surprise as the righty was the presumptive front runner since the close of the 2022 MLB regular season.
Verlander made an incredible come back in his age-39 season, as it was his first full year back after recovering from Tommy John surgery. Over the course of 175 innings, Verlander compiled an Major Leagues-leading 1.75 ERA that was backed up with an MLB-best 0.829 WHIP and 220 ERA+.
He also helped propel his team through an incredible postseason run and a World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies. However, the postseason does not factor into the Cy Young award.
By any account, it was one of the better pitching performances put together in a single season in recent memory.
All while being 39-years-old.
Incredible.
And now, he has some more hardware to show for it as he adds a second career Cy Young award to his trophy case.
His career season could not have come at a better time considering it was also his walk year, as he is now a free agent, testing the open market. His season, and now this award, will only bolster his price tag.
