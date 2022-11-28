Report: Astros' McCullers Named to MLBPA Executive Subcommittee

Report: Houston Astros Pitcher McCullers Named to MLBPA Executive Subcommittee
The Houston Astros are currently breaking headlines with their splash in free agency, inking first baseman José Abreu to a three-year contract. But one of their starting pitchers, Lance McCullers Jr., made a step forward in his work off the field.
McCullers was voted to join a new MLBPA executive subcommittee, Evan Drellich of The Athletic reported Monday. McCullers also joins other newcomers in Jack Flaherty, Ian Happ, Austin Slater, Lucas Giolito and Brent Suter.
The two holdovers are Texas Ranger second baseman Marcus Semien and New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor while Max Scherzer, Andrew Miller, Jason Castro, Justin Britton, James Paxton and Gerrit Cole exited. Castro — who elected free agency earlier this month — and Cole were the two former Astros to step away.
Terms last two years, and the MLPBA voted on the new members today in Arizona — where it holds its annual meetings for a week.
Read More
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
- Mariners Fans Inexplicably Outraged Following Houston Astros' Social Media Post About Sweep
- Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
- Six Houston Astros Declared Free Agents
- Watch: Yordan Álvarez's Home Run Wins Astros World Series
- Lucas Giolito Claims All Teams Were Cheating in 2017
- Dusty Baker Makes His Thoughts Known on Bonds and Judge Records
- Is it Time to Move on From the Houston Astros Cheating Scandal?
- Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
- Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!