Report: Astros' McCullers Named to MLBPA Executive Subcommittee

The Houston Astros are currently breaking headlines with their splash in free agency, inking first baseman José Abreu to a three-year contract. But one of their starting pitchers, Lance McCullers Jr., made a step forward in his work off the field.

McCullers was voted to join a new MLBPA executive subcommittee, Evan Drellich of The Athletic reported Monday. McCullers also joins other newcomers in Jack Flaherty, Ian Happ, Austin Slater, Lucas Giolito and Brent Suter.

The two holdovers are Texas Ranger second baseman Marcus Semien and New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor while Max Scherzer, Andrew Miller, Jason Castro, Justin Britton, James Paxton and Gerrit Cole exited. Castro — who elected free agency earlier this month — and Cole were the two former Astros to step away.

Terms last two years, and the MLPBA voted on the new members today in Arizona — where it holds its annual meetings for a week.

