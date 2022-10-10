Astros Pitching Staff, Defense Set New Franchise Record

When Ryan Pressly secured the final out of game 162, the Houston Astros officially set a new franchise record. They allowed only 518 runs all year, the lowest total they have ever given up in a full season. That's an average of just 3.20 runs per game.

To set the new record, they beat out the 2018 squad, who allowed 534 runs, or 3.30 per game. Before that, the 1971 Astros were the titleholders with 567 runs allowed, 3.50 per game.

Breaking this franchise record reflects the hard work out put in by Houston's defense and pitching staff this season. It should be taken as a point of pride by each and every one of them. While many team members were with the club back in 2018 – including Jose Altuve, Justin Verlander, Alex Bregman, and Lance McCullers Jr. – many more were not.

Most of the pitching staff was not yet in the major leagues the last time this record was broken. Framber Valdez was just beginning his big league career. Luis García, José Urquidy, and Cristian Javier had yet to debut. Nor had shortstop Jeremy Peña, or center fielders Chas McCormick and Jake Meyers seen big league action.

Now, they have all become members of the championship club they watched from the minor leagues. In 2022, they all played their part to help the Astros make franchise history.

