Injury Roundup: Astros Place Pressly on Injured List, List Tucker Day-to-Day

The Houston Astros placed Ryan Pressly on the injured list Thursday with neck stiffness. The closer is eligible to return Sept. 6 with his last appearance coming Aug. 21 in Atlanta.

Pressly has a 3.11 ERA and 46 strikeouts on the season in 39 appearances. The righty has collected 25 saves in 29 opportunities, picking up his most recent against the Atlanta Braves. In his one inning, Pressly allowed two runs on two hits to his one strikeout.

Seth Martinez was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land where he was optioned Aug. 13 when Lance McCullers Jr. returned to the active roster. Martinez made three one-inning appearances, yielding one run to his three strikeouts. On the season, Martinez has made 23 appearances for the Astros, posting a 2.48 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings of work.

Houston Astros Right Fielder Kyle Tucker © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Tucker was left out of the starting lineup Thursday with a foot injury and listed day-to-day, per Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle. The injury is on the same foot that bothered Tucker earlier in the season.

Tucker is currently riding a 16-game hitting streak, surpassing his 15-game streak from earlier in the season. The right fielder is just the third player in franchise history to record two hitting streaks of at least 15 games — the other two being Hunter Pence and Miguel Tejada.

With Chas McCormick day-to-day as well, manager Dusty Baker started Mauricio Dubón in right field — his first start at the position in his Major League career. Prior to Thursday, Dubón had three innings in right field in his career, all with Houston.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!