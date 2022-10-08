Astros Prospect Gordon Makes Arizona Fall League Debut

Colton Gordon was destined to continue his season into the Arizona Fall League. After starting the year recovering from Tommy John surgery he underwent before the 2021 MLB Draft, Gordon was eyeing more opportunities to continue his early success.

Making his debut in a start Friday, Gordon wasn’t his regular self. The lefty yielded five runs, four earned, on six hits to one strikeout. Generating just five outs, he was given the hook after tossing 36 of his 54 pitches for strikes. The lefty was also charged with a balk.

Only one other Astros farm hand appeared for the Surprise Saguaros on Friday: Zach Daniels. The right fielder was granted three at-bats in the abbreviated seven-inning contest but went hitless with a strikeout.

Sugar Land Space Cowboys manager Mickey Storey is now 4-1 at the helm of the Saguaros, winning 6-5 Friday.

Around the Farm:

Double-A right-handed pitcher Freylin Garcia signed with the the Águilas Cibaeñas of the Dominican Winter League, per Franklyn Martinez Cabrera. Garcia threw 51 innings this season to the tune of a 5.12 ERA.

Alimber Santa — who didn’t return to Single-A Fayetteville after a brief rehab assignment this summer — has continued to throw bullpens and conditioned in West Palm Beach, Florida. The righty made one affiliated appearance in 2022.

