Report: Astros Reached Out to Center Fielder Nimmo

Major League Baseball front offices reach out to almost every free agent that fit a need within their roster. And although the Houston Astros rolled with Chas McCormick into postseason, center fielder Brandon Nimmo is on owner Jim Crane's radar, Michael Schwab of The Juice Box Journal reported.

Nimmo — who is one of the most coveted outfielders on the market — played 151 games last year for the New York Mets. The lefty slashed .274/.367/.433 with 16 home runs and 30 doubles as a regular leadoff hitter for New York.

In the field, Nimmo started 148 games for the Mets in centerfield, posting a -3 Defensive Runs Saved. The 29 year old didn't make a start at another position, but in his seven-year career, the righty fielder stretched to all three outfield positions.

The Astros are reportedly exploring another left-handed bat, and with six seasons of above-average play at the dish, Nimmo is on the lists of numerous teams around the league.

If Houston charges to the front of Nimmo's camp which is manned by Scott Boras, there in line to have three All-Star caliber lefties in the starting nine with Kyle Tucker and Yordan Álvarez.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!