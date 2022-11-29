Report: Astros Reached Out to Center Fielder Nimmo

Skip to main content

Report: Houston Astros Reached Out to Center Fielder Nimmo

While Chas McCormick proved his worth into the postseason, the Houston Astros are still shopping center field options.

Major League Baseball front offices reach out to almost every free agent that fit a need within their roster. And although the Houston Astros rolled with Chas McCormick into postseason, center fielder Brandon Nimmo is on owner Jim Crane's radar, Michael Schwab of The Juice Box Journal reported.

Nimmo — who is one of the most coveted outfielders on the market — played 151 games last year for the New York Mets. The lefty slashed .274/.367/.433 with 16 home runs and 30 doubles as a regular leadoff hitter for New York.

In the field, Nimmo started 148 games for the Mets in centerfield, posting a -3 Defensive Runs Saved. The 29 year old didn't make a start at another position, but in his seven-year career, the righty fielder stretched to all three outfield positions.

The Astros are reportedly exploring another left-handed bat, and with six seasons of above-average play at the dish, Nimmo is on the lists of numerous teams around the league.

Scroll to continue

Read More

If Houston charges to the front of Nimmo's camp which is manned by Scott Boras, there in line to have three All-Star caliber lefties in the starting nine with Kyle Tucker and Yordan Álvarez.  

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Mariners Fans Inexplicably Outraged Following Houston Astros' Social Media Post About Sweep
  3. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  4. Six Houston Astros Declared Free Agents
  5. Watch: Yordan Álvarez's Home Run Wins Astros World Series
  6. Lucas Giolito Claims All Teams Were Cheating in 2017
  7. Dusty Baker Makes His Thoughts Known on Bonds and Judge Records
  8. Is it Time to Move on From the Houston Astros Cheating Scandal?
  9. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  10. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_19202555
News

Report: Astros Reached Out to Center Fielder Nimmo

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19260369
News

Report: Astros Interested in Catcher Alfaro

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19342691
News

Report: Astros' McCullers Named to MLBPA Executive Subcommittee

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19337585
News

Report: Astros Still Interested in Re-Signing Gurriel

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19348564
Opinions

Astros Season in Review: Yuli Gurriel

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19044668
News

Report: Astros Finalizing Deal with José Abreu

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19372327
Opinions

Astros Season in Review: Ryan Pressly

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18988266
News

Four Astros Earn All-MLB Team Honors from Baseball America

By Kenny Van Doren