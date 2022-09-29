Skip to main content

Houston Astros Recall Meyers, Option Díaz to Sugar Land

The Houston Astros announced the move on their off day Thursday.

With six games to play, Jake Meyers is set to make his return to the Houston Astros roster. The outfielder was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday with the club optioning Yainer Díaz to Sugar Land, then subsequently adding him to the taxi squad.

The Sugar Land season came to end Wednesday following a three-game set in Round Rock. Meyers — who was optioned Aug. 29 — played in 24 games for the Space Cowboys, slashing .337/.451/.544 with four home runs and 19 walks to 16 strikeouts.

The 26-year-old showed improvements and could vie for a roster spot ahead of the American League Division Series.

As a corresponding move, Díaz was optioned to Sugar Land, but with the season over, the catcher will stay in the clubhouse as a member of the taxi squad. Díaz appeared in six games, slashing one double and walking in nine plate appearances. 

