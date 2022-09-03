Houston Astros Release Goodrum

Houston Astros Release Niko Goodrum
Niko Goodrum, a veteran utility man who played 15 games for the Houston Astros this season, was designated for assignment on Friday.
The 30-year-old Goodrum, who James Click signed for one-year and $2.1 million this past offseason, hit just .116 in 43 at-bats for the Astros.
His biggest skill is his versatility — he has played every position on the diamond except for pitcher and catcher — but he only started 10 games in the field this season, four at first base and six at second.
Goodrum’s DFA should not come as too much of a surprise, he has not played for Houston since mid-May. He was removed from the roster along with Peter Solomon to make room for prospects Hunter Brown and Yainer Diaz.
