Skip to main content

Houston Astros Release Niko Goodrum

The Houston Astros parted ways with utility man Niko Goodrum on Friday.

Niko Goodrum, a veteran utility man who played 15 games for the Houston Astros this season, was designated for assignment on Friday. 

The 30-year-old Goodrum, who James Click signed for one-year and $2.1 million this past offseason, hit just .116 in 43 at-bats for the Astros. 

His biggest skill is his versatility — he has played every position on the diamond except for pitcher and catcher — but he only started 10 games in the field this season, four at first base and six at second. 

Goodrum’s DFA should not come as too much of a surprise, he has not played for Houston since mid-May. He was removed from the roster along with Peter Solomon to make room for prospects Hunter Brown and Yainer Diaz.

Scroll to continue

Read More

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  2. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  3. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  4. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  5. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  6. Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
  7. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  8. Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
  9. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
  10. 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_18224337
News

Houston Astros Release Goodrum

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_16395294
News

Scrubb Roughed Up in Single-A Rehab Outing

By Ben Silver
USATSI_18973310
Game Day

Astros Start September Strong, Down Angels on the Road

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18954334
News

Astros' Bregman Named American League Player of the Month

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18173330
Prospects

Astros Name Minor League Players of the Month for August

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_16107617
Prospects

Astros Prospect León Benefits from New Rule, Swats Home Run

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18315004
News

Astros' Taylor Returns to Rehab Assignment in Sugar Land

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_17966454
News

Astros Select Brown, Diaz; DFA Goodrum, Solomon

By Kenny Van Doren