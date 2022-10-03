Astros Sign Two International Free Agents to Minor League Contracts

Skip to main content

Houston Astros Sign International Free Agents to Minor League Contracts

The Houston Astros have signed Julio Marte and Yefri Martinez to minor league contracts for their Dominican Summer League system.
The Houston Astros inked 16 international free agents last winter when the signing period opened. Now, just months before the next slew of big ticket prospects will sign, the Astros inked two youngsters to deals in late September.

Julio Marte and Yefri Martinez are both 19-year-old right-handed pitchers, listed at 6-foot-5 and 6-foot-0, respectively. Marte's 180-pound frame means he's more lanky, and likely to throw at higher velocities, but potentially more susceptible to injuries, whereas Martinez is a more stout 205 pounds.

Hailing from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, both were assigned to Dominican Summer League Astros Blue on Monday.

Of course, since the DSL season ended weeks ago, their assignment is only a formality, but it's a big leap in the career of these two youngsters, making the jump from academy ball in the Caribbean to professional baseball.

Their journey will eventually take them to the states, though they will likely participate in American Rookie-ball in the Florida Coast League before joining affiliated ball in the upper levels of Houston's farm system in Fayetteville, Asheville, Corpus Christi and Sugar Land.

