Houston Astros Sign Lefty Davis to Minor League Contract
The Houston Astros announced Wednesday the signing of left-handed reliever Austin Davis to a minor league contract with an invite to 2023 Major League spring training. Davis made his debut in 2018 with the Philadelphia Phillies and has since pitched for three other Major League teams.
Houston rosters only two left-handed relievers — Blake Taylor and Parker Mushinski — on its 40-man roster. The addition of an experienced lefty in Davis offers for more evaluation for the 2023 season. The move is similar to the signings of Zac Rosscup and Adam Morgan last spring.
Davis has made 136 appearances in his career, totaling 144.1 innings pitched and 159 strikeouts to 73 walks. The 29-year-old lefty posted a 5.61 ERA and a 1.838 WHIP in that span.
The Astros found little-to-no success from Will Smith, following his acquisition. While Davis isn't guaranteed a 40-man roster spot in the spring, he is lefty that ranked in the 89th percentile in average exit velocity and in the 95th percentile in HardHit%, showing the Astros may see some success in his arsenal.
