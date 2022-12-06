Astros Split Between Top Free Agent and Fan Favorite at Catcher

The Houston Astros have a decision to make this winter. Whatever choice they make at the catcher position could dictate how their season unfolds. It's an ever-important selection, especially given their direct influence upon pitching staff.

The Astros now must decide between All-Star and former Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, and fan favorite Martín Maldonado. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that Houston is interested in Contreras, but they aren't taking the decision lightly. Supposedly, the front office is split between the two options.

By going with Maldonado, Houston will have to likely promote prospects to help back him up. Contreras on the other hand is an offensive powerhouse that would immediately bulk up the Astros lineup.

Maldonado, who is a defense first catcher, can at times be a liability offensively, evidenced by his .209/.285/.349 career slashline.

That being said, Maldonado has played an integral part in helping shape the Astros' rotation and has been a key cog in their sustained success. Add on top the fact that Maldonado is a fan favorite and the decision is no longer a simple one.

So, do you go the All-Star free agent route or stick with the defensively minded fan favorite?

Houston is about to find out.

