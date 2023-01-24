Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve has shared his thoughts on Yordan Álvarez and what he is capable of.

The Houston Astros are a talented bunch. Between their championship-caliber rotation, an elite bullpen, and a lineup consisting of Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker, Jeremy Peña. . . you get the idea.

They are also a very close group of players whose clubhouse chemistry has allowed them to find success deep into the postseason year after year.

Therefore, it is truly unsurprising when Altuve, the 2017 American League MVP, gave some incredible praise to his fellow slugger Yordan Álvarez during the Astros FanFest on Saturday.

“For me right now, he’s the best hitter in baseball,” said Altuve. “He’s better than people think.”

Pretty high praise from one of the generation's best second baseman to a young player. However, Álvarez did finish third in the American League MVP voting last season. He has only improved during his time at the MLB level and come the 2023 MLB season, Álvarez very well could become the best hitter in all of baseball.

An exciting prospect indeed.

