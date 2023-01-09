SANTO DOMINGO, DO - Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez isn't just a great player on the mound, he is a great person in his community as well.

Valdez was shown helping his community from his native Dominican Republic as he was giving out toys and spending time with the kids. Jan. 8 is a special day in the country. Valdez was seen giving out toys and time to children, but across the country gestures were being made in kind.

During the Licey and Gigantes game at Estadio Quisqueya, the team was giving out free tickets and toys as well. It is a special time in the country and Jan. 8 is a special day for the citizens of the Dominican Republic.

Despite playing a crucial role in helping win a World Series for the Astros, Valdez still firmly has his feet on the ground and continues to help those who helped him become the player and man he is today.

