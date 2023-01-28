Houston Astros star Yordan Álvarez was awarded the Athlete of the Year award on Friday evening.

The Houston Astros are no strangers to awards. On Friday evening, the team and players were bestowed more honors after bringing the City of Houston another World Series.

It was a fun night at the Houston Sports Awards hosted at the Wortham Theater. Owner Jim Crane won the Executive of the Year award, Jose Altuve won the Sportsmanship award and manager Dusty Baker won the Coach of the Year award.

As a collective, the team won Moment of the Year as they secured another World Series.

Astros superstar Yordan Álvarez won the Athlete of the Year award for his incredible performance during the 2022 MLB season as he hit his way to a third place finish in the AL MVP race.

Third baseman Alex Bregman presented the award to his teammate and had some cheeky comments.

“Congrats to Yordan,” said Bregman. “What an unbelievable season that was. I mean, it’s fine. I already won the award twice.”

All in all, it was a great evening to honor the best team in the Houston area and the best team in all of MLB.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!