Astros Trade Veteran Outfielder Brinson to Giants

Houston Astros Trade Veteran Outfielder Brinson to San Francisco Giants
The Houston Astros signed Lewis Brinson to a minor-league contract during spring training as insurance for the center field position. After five seasons in the Major Leagues with the Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers, Brinson revamped his career with five months in the minor leagues.
The Astros traded Brinson to the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night, however the return was not disclosed. The 28-year-old slashed .299/.356/.574 with 22 home runs in 85 games for Triple-A Sugar Land.
Brinson was assigned to Triple-A Sacramento where he will continue his Pacific Coast League dominance. The Giants aren't in the hunt for a Wild Card spot, but Brinson could make his return to the Major Leagues on the non-contending team.
Brinson exited Sunday's game early and didn't play the last two days for the Space Cowboys. For August, the club named him player of the month with a .380 average, an 1.158 OPS, seven home runs and 23 RBI.
