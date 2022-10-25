Astros: World Series Game Times Announced

The 2022 World Series game times were announced Monday with the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies squaring off for Game 1 on Friday. All seven scheduled games will be broadcasted on FOX.

Game 1: 7:03 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28

Game 2: 7:03 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Game 3: 7:03 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31

Game 4: 7:03 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1

Game 5: 7:03 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2

Game 6: 7:03 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4

Game 7: 7:03 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Games 5, 6 and 7 are scheduled as if necessary if the series doesn't end after the first four games. Houston will host Games 1, 2, 6 and 7 at Minute Maid Park with Games 3-5 being played at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

The Houston Texans and the Philadelphia Eagles are set to face off the Sunday in between Games 5 and 6 at NRG Stadium, adding to the city matchup thats in play at the end of November.

For more on the Philadelphia Phillies, go check out our coverage over at Inside the Phillies!

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!