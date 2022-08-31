Astros to Wrap Up 2023 Spring Training Against Space Cowboys

The Houston Astros will play 29 Spring Training games in 2023, starting Feb. 25 at The Ballpark of The Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Fla. The Astros will also host a World Baseball Classic opponent on March 8, which is still to be determined.

The Astros will play 15 games at home and 14 games on the road, ending their stay in Florida on March 26. Ticket information, game times and a promotional scheduled will be released at a later date.

After leaving the East Coast, the Astros will close out Spring Training with two exhibition games — one at Minute Maid Park and one at Constellation Field against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. The two teams were scheduled to face each other before the lockout last winter pushed back the start of the season.

Houston Astros' 2023 Spring Training Schedule Source: Houston Astros

The Space Cowboys’ exhibition game with the Astros on March 27 will be the first ever playing appearance by a Major League Baseball club of any kind in Sugar Land, per the team's release.

