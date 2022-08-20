Houston Astros' Álvarez Leaves Game With Illness, Transported to Hospital
The Houston Astros announced Yordan Álvarez exited Friday's game due to feeling ill and was replaced by Chas McCormick in left field with Mauricio Dubón taking over in center. Álvarez took himself out of the contest in the bottom of fifth inning with two outs.
Emergency medical services were seen crossing from the Atlanta Braves dugout to the Astros at the start of the sixth inning. After being evaluated in the training room, Álvarez was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.
Álvarez had three singles hit his way, including the one in the fifth inning when he exited after making the relay throw into the infield. At the plate, the lefty went 0-for-2 with two two strikeouts out of the three-hole.
