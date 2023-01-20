Houston Mayor Cashes In On The Astros

The Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner cashes in on his friendly wager with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner cashed in on his friendly wager with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney on Thursday. The two had money on the line between which of their teams would win the 2022 World Series.

The Houston Astros ended up taking the series in six games against the Philadelphia Phillies in what became their second World Series championship in franchise history. Mayor Turner won two-four packs of beer and $500 on the wager.

Mayor Turner then turned around and donated his winnings to Houston's Kids Meals. According to their website, their mission is to "end childhood hunger in the Houston area by delivering free, healthy meals year-round to the doorsteps of Houston's hungriest pre-school aged children."

The City of Houston continues to take their small victories even months after the end of an incredible championship run!

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!