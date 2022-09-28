How to Watch Astros vs. Diamondbacks Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Houston Astros can clinch the top seed in the American League on Wednesday night with a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Houston Astros magic number for the American League's top seed is down to one. With a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night, they will secure home field advantage through the American League Championship.

Looking to sweep a weak Diamondbacks club, the Astros will be sharks looking for any hint of blood in the water as Justin Verlander takes the mound opposed by Arizona's ace Zac Gallen.

How to Watch:

Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 28

Time: 8:10 p.m. CDT

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

