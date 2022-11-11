Click Will Not Return As Astros GM After Title-Winning Season

Skip to main content

James Click Will Not Return As Astros General Manager After Title-Winning Season

General manager James Click will not be returning to the Houston Astros for the 2023 MLB season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It isn't often World Series winners break apart so quickly, but Houston Astros general manager James Click and owner Jim Crane never saw eye-to-eye.

Evidenced by the recently reported upon Willson Contreras trade deadline debacle, Click and Crane had differing opinions on how the ball club was to be run. 

In the end, those differences were too much to concede. Click was offered a one-year deal to stay with the organization in 2023, but understandably, he wanted more.

Manager Dusty Baker returned on a one-year lame-duck deal, but Baker is 73 years old. Click, just age-44, is entering his prime as a baseball operations manager.

Scroll to continue

Read More

After declining Crane's one-year offer, Click likely believes he can find a more lucrative, more stable deal elsewhere, potentially as a president of baseball operations instead of a general manager.

Click may end up becoming the most sought-after executive in baseball history, as so seldom are title-winning executives on the market as free agents.

Update: Click was reportedly fired according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. After turning down Crane's one-year offer and a raise, the former Astros' GM aired his "grievances" at the general manager meetings on Friday and was subsequently dismissed.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  3. Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
  4. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  5. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  6. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  7. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  8. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  9. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  10. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_19387694
News

Click Will Not Return As Astros GM After Title-Winning Season

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19371603
News

Report: Astros Closer Pressly to Play for Team USA in World Baseball Classic

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_16765853
News

How Astros 40-Man Roster Looks with James Activated Off 60-Day IL

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_12856189
Prospects

Astros Prospect Loperfido Named Carolina League All-Star

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19371112
News

Nine Astros Have Been Nominated for All-MLB Team

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19371028
News

Two Astros Win Silver Slugger Awards

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19372771
News

Verlander Declines Player Option, Elects Free Agency

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_19313456
Prospects

Astros Prospect Daniels Named a South Atlantic League All-Star

By Kenny Van Doren