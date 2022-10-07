Joe Musgrove Feels His World Series with the Astros is Tainted, Wants to 'Earn' One
Everyone has their opinion about the Houston Astros and their 2017 World Series title. Yes, it came during their cheating scandal, they were reprimanded, but MLB saw it was not enough to strip them of the title.
However, Joe Musgrove, the current ace of the San Diego Padres pitching staff, has some pretty strong opinions on it.
Musgrove was in his sophomore campaign when the Astros won the World Series in 2017 and he pitched to a 4.77 ERA with a 1.326 WHIP that season. He helped play a crucial role out of Houston's bullpen during the postseason when he pitched 6.2 innings in seven games.
Yet, despite winning the World Series, Musgrove told Bernie Wilson of the Associated Press "I want one that feels earned," insinuating he feels his with the Astros is tainted.
Read More
So now, the San Diego native will attempt to "earn" one with his hometown club.
Clearly this is just a feel good moment Musgrove is trying to give his fans.
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
- Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
- Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
- Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
- Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
- Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
- Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
- Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
- Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
- Yordan Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!