Joe Musgrove Feels His World Series with the Astros is Tainted, Wants to 'Earn' One

San Diego Padres starter Joe Musgrove feels like he didn't earn his first World Series championship with the Houston Astros the right way and wants another shot.

Everyone has their opinion about the Houston Astros and their 2017 World Series title. Yes, it came during their cheating scandal, they were reprimanded, but MLB saw it was not enough to strip them of the title.

However, Joe Musgrove, the current ace of the San Diego Padres pitching staff, has some pretty strong opinions on it.

Musgrove was in his sophomore campaign when the Astros won the World Series in 2017 and he pitched to a 4.77 ERA with a 1.326 WHIP that season. He helped play a crucial role out of Houston's bullpen during the postseason when he pitched 6.2 innings in seven games. 

Yet, despite winning the World Series, Musgrove told Bernie Wilson of the Associated Press  "I want one that feels earned," insinuating he feels his with the Astros is tainted. 

So now, the San Diego native will attempt to "earn" one with his hometown club. 

Clearly this is just a feel good moment Musgrove is trying to give his fans.

