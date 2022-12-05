Report: Verlander Agrees to Contract with Mets

The Houston Astros will be without the 2022 American League Cy Young Award winner next season. Justin Verlander agreed to a two-year contract worth $86 million with the New York Mets, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Monday. The deal includes a third year option.

Verlander was acquired by the Astros at the waiver deadline in 2017. The righty went onto assist Houston in winning its first World Series title in franchise history. Hanging around through the 2021 season, Verlander agreed to a one-year deal before 2022 that included a player option for the 2023 season.

Taking home his third Cy Young Award, Verlander opted out of his second year of the contract with Houston, exploring free agency. The 39-year-old hurler ended his Astros career with a 2.26 ERA and 825 strikeouts in 102 starts.

Verlander joins a rotation that recently lost Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers and one that currently deploys Max Scherzer — Verlander's teammate from their time in Detroit.

