Justin Verlander Declines Player Option, Elects Free Agency

Houston Astros ace and Cy Young finalist Justin Verlander is hitting the open market ahead of his age-40 season.

As expected, Justin Verlander has declined his $25 million player option for 2022. The ace right-hander will hit the free agent market for the second consecutive year, looking to land another lucrative deal. 

Verlander had a dominant season at age-39, posting a 1.75 ERA in 28 starts. He led the American League in ERA, wins, WHIP, and hits per nine. On Monday, he was named a Cy Young finalist for the eighth time in his career

The nine-time All-Star was also instrumental in the Houston Astros' World Series run. He was the winning pitcher in Game 5 of the Fall Classic, throwing five innings of one-run ball against the Philadelphia Phillies

Owner Jim Crane has already made it clear that re-signing Verlander is a priority this offseason. He seems to believe the feeling is mutual, telling Mark Berman of Fox 26, "I think he wants to stay here. He's got a good chance to win here."

While many pitchers would be considering retirement after seventeen big league seasons, Verlander has no plans to slow down anytime soon. "I obviously was gifted to throw a baseball," he told press ahead of the ALCS. "So why would I stop that short?”

