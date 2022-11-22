Astros' Verlander Named AL Comeback Player of the Year

Skip to main content

Justin Verlander Named AL Comeback Player of the Year

The awards just keep coming for Justin Verlander, who was named AL Comeback Player of the Year on Tuesday.

Less than a week after he was named the unanimous winner of the American League Cy Young Award, Justin Verlander earned another trophy to put on his mantle.

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old was announced as the 2022 AL Comeback Player of the Year. Verlander becomes the first Houston Astros player to win this particular award.

It was a much-deserved accolade for the ace right-hander, who returned in 2022 after missing nearly two full seasons recovering from Tommy John surgery. He was as dominant as always, winning his third Cy Young Award and his second World Series title. 

In 28 starts, Verlander went 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA. He led the AL in wins, ERA, and WHIP. He also became the first pitcher ever to win the Cy Young after missing the entire season prior. Thus, it's certainly no surprise at all he was also named Comeback Player of the Year.

