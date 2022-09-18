Tucker Nearing Historic Mark for Astros

Skip to main content

Kyle Tucker Nearing Historic Mark for Houston Astros

In just his third full-season with the Houston Astros, Kyle Tucker is making history.

Drafted with the fifth-overall pick in the 2015 draft, Kyle Tucker was expected to be good. And as he wraps up a third-full season as a Houston Astros starting outfielder, he's etching his name into the franchise record book.

Tucker has surpassed 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases this season, and while a few might be tracking a 30-30 club run, the lefty slugger is about to join a select group in a different statistical category.

On the year, Tucker has collected 99 RBI — a stat losing value as years pass. But as he produces runs at a top-three rate for the best American League club, he is one run driven in away from the century mark.

Only 17 others players in Astros history have recorded 100 or more RBI in a single season. With one more run driven in this season, Tucker would not just join a select group of Houston sluggers but also become the first full-time outfielder to do so since Carlos Lee — who surpassed the feat for three seasons between 2009-2011. 

Scroll to continue

Read More

Since last Sunday, Tucker has driven in eight runs and clubbed three home runs in eight games played. His September rout of opposing pitchers has accounted for 15 RBI, seven shy of his season high for a month in 2022, while also leading to a .900 OPS.

With 15 games left on the regular-season schedule, Tucker may not swipe eight more bases to two more home runs, but he surely will drive in his 100th runner of the season. And at his home-run pace in September, he could as well do it by himself. 

