The Minnesota Twins are reportedly showing interest in former Houston Astros star and fan favorite Yuli Gurriel.

The saga with former Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel continues as he is still searching for a new home in free agency. A new report from the New York Post's Jon Heyman suggests that the Minnesota Twins are now interested in pursuing Gurriel.

This comes on the heels of Gurriel nearly signing with the Miami Marlins but a low-ball offer apparently killed the deal.

The Twins are now offering a similar deal, most likely due to Gurriel's injury suffered during the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, his decline last season, and the fact that he is 38 years old.

These "low deals" are the only interest that Gurriel has been generating this offseason which may explain why he hasn't signed yet. He could be holding out for a better offer, or perhaps even a similar offer but from a team he has a deep desire to play for.

Such as the Houston Astros.

As we here at Inside the Astros have alluded to, a deal with Houston to workout a return is not out of the question. It will just hinge on money and his prescribed role he will have on the roster. You can not count it out.

