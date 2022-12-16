Hall of Fame Recognizes Astros 2022 World Series

Over a month since the Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series, the celebration isn't over. The National Baseball Hall of Fame announced Thursday an addition to the Autumn Glory exhibit.

The exhibit features six Astros artifacts from the 2022 World Series, including Jeremy Peña's Game 1 jersey, Dusty Baker's Game 2 jersey, box of toothpicks and wristbands, Chas McCormick's glove from Game 5, Justin Verlander's Game 5 spikes, Ryan Pressly's Game 6 spikes and a ball thrown by Cristian Javier in the Game 4 combined no-hitter that was signed by all four pitchers and catcher Christian Vázquez.

It also features a scorecard kept by Hall of Fame pitcher and FOX broadcaster John Smoltz from the Game 4 combined no-hitter. The Philadelphia Phillies were also honored in the exhibit with Bryce Harper's postseason helmet and Alec Bohm's bat from Game 3 when he hit the 1,000th home run in Fall Classic history.

The museum will continue to honor the Astros' second World Series title with special programming to be announced in the spring.

