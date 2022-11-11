Nine Astros Have Been Nominated for All-MLB Team

The Houston Astros officially have nine players nominated and placed on the ballot for the 2022 All-MLB Team which will decide who was the best player at each position.

Voting for the All-MLB team is now open and fans can vote on each position once every 24 hours.

Here are which Astros made the cut:

José Altuve - Second Base

Jeremy Peña - Shortstop

Alex Bregman - Third Base

Yordan Álvarez - Designated Hitter

Kyle Tucker - Outfield

Justin Verlander - Starting Pitcher

Cristian Javier - Starting Pitcher

Framber Valdez - Starting Pitcher

Ryan Pressly - Relief Pitcher

With the Astros coming off of a fresh World Series victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, it is unsurprising to see so many players nominated for their respective positions. Each one played an instrumental role throughout the regular season to put their team in a position to win a championship.

The winners will be announced Dec. 5 on MLB Network, during the MLB Winter Meetings.

