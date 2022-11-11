Nine Astros Have Been Nominated for All-MLB Team

Nine Houston Astros Have Been Nominated for All-MLB Team
The Houston Astros officially have nine players nominated and placed on the ballot for the 2022 All-MLB Team which will decide who was the best player at each position.
Voting for the All-MLB team is now open and fans can vote on each position once every 24 hours.
Here are which Astros made the cut:
José Altuve - Second Base
Jeremy Peña - Shortstop
Alex Bregman - Third Base
Yordan Álvarez - Designated Hitter
Kyle Tucker - Outfield
Justin Verlander - Starting Pitcher
Cristian Javier - Starting Pitcher
Framber Valdez - Starting Pitcher
Ryan Pressly - Relief Pitcher
With the Astros coming off of a fresh World Series victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, it is unsurprising to see so many players nominated for their respective positions. Each one played an instrumental role throughout the regular season to put their team in a position to win a championship.
The winners will be announced Dec. 5 on MLB Network, during the MLB Winter Meetings.
