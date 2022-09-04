Pirates Claim Solomon Off Waivers from Astros

The Houston Astros designated Peter Solomon for assignment along with Niko Goodrum on Thursday to make room on the 40-man roster for Hunter Brown and Yainer Diaz.

After being on waivers for three days, Solomon was claimed Sunday by the Pittsburgh Pirates and assigned to Triple-A Indianapolis. Solomon hasn't pitched in the Major Leagues this season, but the righty threw 14 innings for the Astros in 2021.

With Triple-A Sugar Land, Solomon posted a 5.20 ERA over 23 games (18 starts), earning Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Month in July. The 26-year-old recently came off a rough month in August with a 7.30 ERA in four games pitched.

