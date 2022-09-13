Puerto Rico's WBC GM Resigns Amid Espada and Molina Row

Skip to main content

Puerto Rico's WBC General Manager Resigns Amid Joe Espada and Yadier Molina Row

Team Puerto Rico GM, Eduardo Pérez, has resigned as general manager after Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada wasn't chosen as club manager.

Eduardo Pérez has reportedly stepped down as general manager of Puerto Rico's World Baseball Classic team set to compete in the tournament this coming march according to Puerto Rican news outlet El Nuevo Día.

Pérez was upset that his choice for manager, Joe Espada, bench for the Houston Astros, was not chosen to lead the team. Thus Pérez handed in his resignation. Instead, future Baseball Hall of Fame catcher Yadier Molina was tapped to lead the team.

While many may see this as a drastic decision on Pérez's part, it makes sense considering he wasn't even able to choose his own manager for the team. At what point is there even a need for a general manager if they aren't allowed to implement leadership?

The ultimate decision to bring on Molina as manager for Puerto Rico's side was made by the president of Puerto Rico's baseball federation. It will be interesting to see what changes, if any, come from Pérez's resignation.

