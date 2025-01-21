Red Sox Reportedly Nearing Deal with Former Houston Astros Fan Favorite
The Houston Astros are no longer the team that everyone has grown accustomed to seeing for the better part of the last decade.
Justin Verlander has moved on to the San Francisco Giants in what could be his final year in MLB, Kyle Tucker has been traded to the Chicago Cubs, and Father Time can only wait for Jose Altuve for so long before closing in.
A recent report indicates that the Boston Red Sox could be signing a big piece of the Astros' success throughout their dynastic run, Alex Bregman.
MLB Insider Hector Gomez recently tweeted that the Red Sox and Bregman could be reaching an agreement "in the coming days."
Bregman signing with Boston would see the former fan-favorite moving to second base per the report, a position that he has not played in MLB since manning the keystone for two games in 2018.
Bregman played shortstop for the LSU Tigers throughout college and came through the minors as a shortstop before pivoting to the hot corner, so a move to second base should prove no issue for the veteran.
For his career, Bregman has batted .272/.366/.483 with 191 home runs, 663 RBI, and a 132 OPS+ across 4,832 plate appearances in 1,111 games.
Along with being a part of Houston's two World Series Championship teams, the veteran is also a two time American League All-Star, one time Silver Slugger, one time Gold Glover, and has finished in the top five for American League MVP voting twice.
The Astros have tried to bring Bregman back through free agency this offseason, but the two sides have faced a wide moat in their contract discussions and could not bridge the gap to come to an agreement.