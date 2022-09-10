Report: Díaz to Rejoin Astros Tuesday

Skip to main content

Report: Aledmys Díaz to Rejoin Houston Astros Tuesday

Aledmys Díaz looks to rejoin the Houston Astros off the injured list Tuesday in Detroit.
Aledmys Díaz has been a steadying presence on the Houston Astros roster. His super-utility abilities have made him the gel that keeps the Astros functioning.

After a scorching hot second half in which Díaz has slashed .297/.329/.541, his presence is even more dearly missed. Out since Aug. 16 with left groin discomfort, Mauricio Dubón has taken over much of his utility work.

Dubón has not worked out as well as his counter part. Sporting an OPS of .558 on the season, he's a black hole at the bottom of the Astros lineup.

On a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugarland Space Cowboys Friday, Díaz walked once and grounded out three times, two of those outs however, were hard hit.

According to manager Dusty Baker, Díaz plans to play again on Saturday and Sunday at Sugar Land before rejoining the Major League squad on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers.

