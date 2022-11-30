Report: Bagwell Has Zero Interest in Becoming Next Astros GM

Despite the Houston Astros lacking an official general manager or president of baseball operations, the franchise has been able to get deals done with free agents. That is in large part due to owner Jim Crane's involvement in the process, evidenced by the signing of first baseman José Abreu.

However, Jeff Bagwell's presence around Minute Maid Park and on recruiting trips this offseason has prompted speculation that he could have interest in becoming the team's next general manager.

Those postulations were put to rest on Tuesday when Bagwell spoke with the media for over 15 minutes.

"I talk to [Crane] a lot," said Bagwell. "I love this team. I’ve been a Houston Astro since 1991. I think Jim Crane is the best owner in baseball, that's part of the reason I do this.

"To be a part of it has been nice. Whatever part that is, I care. I care about the guys."

It's easy to see why Bagwell is still loyal to this franchise and its fanbase, but what about taking over as general manager?

"No, I'm good, man. I'm good where I'm at right now," Bagwell said.

It isn't much of a surprise that Bagwell doesn't have interest in the job as the game has trended towards a more analytical approach, while he still views the game at a more human level.

Analytics are what have fueled the Astros' success in recent seasons, so diverting from that path would be a major shift in direction for the franchise.

That being said, Bagwell still plays an integral role as an ambassador for the club and a close confidant of Crane's. That won't change just because he refuses to take over the helm in Houston.

Bagwell's presence will continue to be felt across the franchise and perhaps he is precisely where he needs to be.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!