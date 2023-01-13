Report: Houston Astros and Taylor Avoid Arbitration
It's one of the busiest days on the baseball calendar as teams and players fight hard to try and avoid arbitration while settling on a salary for the upcoming MLB season.
Such is the case with the Houston Astros and relief pitcher Blake Taylor, who have reached an agreement for the 2023 MLB season. Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle is reporting that the two sides have agreed on a $830,000 salary for the upcoming year.
Taylor pitched 16.0 innings during the 2022 MLB season over the course of 19 appearances. He recorded a 3.94 ERA, a 1.56 WHIP with 19 strikeouts.
Taylor is slated to continue to be used in a middle relief role in one of the best bullpens and pitching staffs in baseball.
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
- Mariners Fans Inexplicably Outraged Following Houston Astros' Social Media Post About Sweep
- Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
- Six Houston Astros Declared Free Agents
- Watch: Yordan Álvarez's Home Run Wins Astros World Series
- Lucas Giolito Claims All Teams Were Cheating in 2017
- Dusty Baker Makes His Thoughts Known on Bonds and Judge Records
- Is it Time to Move on From the Houston Astros Cheating Scandal?
- Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
- Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!