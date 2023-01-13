The Houston Astros and relief pitcher Blake Taylor have reportedly agreed on a salary for the 2023 MLB season and have avoided arbitration.

It's one of the busiest days on the baseball calendar as teams and players fight hard to try and avoid arbitration while settling on a salary for the upcoming MLB season.

Such is the case with the Houston Astros and relief pitcher Blake Taylor, who have reached an agreement for the 2023 MLB season. Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle is reporting that the two sides have agreed on a $830,000 salary for the upcoming year.

Taylor pitched 16.0 innings during the 2022 MLB season over the course of 19 appearances. He recorded a 3.94 ERA, a 1.56 WHIP with 19 strikeouts.

Taylor is slated to continue to be used in a middle relief role in one of the best bullpens and pitching staffs in baseball.

