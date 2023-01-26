Dana Brown has been named the new general manager of the Houston Astros according to the team.

The Houston Astros have announced that they have hired former Atlanta Braves Vice President of Scouting Dana Brown as their next general manager.

For the last few days noise has grown that Brown was the front runner for the vacancy. He has a proven track record with the Braves and comes highly recommended by his peers and even Atlanta's General Manager Alex Anthopoulos.

Brown has been the mastermind behind successful drafts and development stories that include Michael Harris, Spencer Strider, and Vaughn Grissom. He has also played an integral part in helping the Braves develop one of the best farm systems in baseball which has continued to make them a perennial contender.

Brown comes into one of the best situations in baseball with arguably the most talented rosters and a strong farm system with plenty of international recruitment and signings.

The Astros finally have their man and the culture in the front office will likely start to take on the personality of Brown. Which by all accounts will be a very positive transition.

