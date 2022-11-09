Sacramento Mayor Declares a 'Dusty Baker Day'

Skip to main content

Sacramento Mayor Steinberg Declares a 'Dusty Baker Day'

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker will soon have his own day in Sacramento, California.

The Houston Astros won their second World Series title in franchise history Saturday, marking Dusty Baker's first as a manager. It took 25 seasons, but Baker finally checked off the accolade en route to a Hall of Fame career.

But as the Astros plan to ink Baker for the 2023 season, the city of Sacramento, California, will also honor Houston's manager. Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg declared Saturday as 'Dusty Baker Day' with the Astros sealing Game 6 of the World Series in Houston.

“We’ll make it official sometime very soon,” Steinberg said via Twitter on Saturday night. “Dusty is a great Sacramentan. So happy for him!”

Baker, a Sacramento native, attended Del Campo High School, where he track and field and played baseball, basketball and football. In 2010, he was inducted into the Sac-Joaquin Section's Hall of Fame. 

Receiving offers to play collegiate basketball, Baker took the baseball route and was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 1967 draft. The now 73-year-old is a two-time World Series champion and three-time National League Manager of the Year.

