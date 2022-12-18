Report: Profar Joins Astros' Interest List

Skip to main content

Report: Jurickson Profar Joins Houston Astros' Interest List

The Houston Astros are eyeing another corner outfielder, and former San Diego Padre Jurickson Profar is the latest reported target.

Yordan Álvarez is expected to see an increase in playing time in left field this season, but that commitment from the Houston Astros brass isn't pulling the club out of the market on another outfield addition.

The Astros are in the market for a left-handed hitting corner outfielder. While Michael Brantley and Michael Conforto sit atop the list, Jurickson Profar also joined the picture. 

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Saturday the Astros are considering Profar, who is a more low-cost option. Brantley and Conforto are still in the mix, too, as more premier options compared to Profar.

Profar is coming off his ninth Major League season and his third in San Diego. The switch hitter slashed .243/.331/.391 with 15 home runs and a 15.7% strikeout rate for the Padres in 152 games played, posting his second-best OPS in his career.

Scroll to continue

Read More

The 29-year-old Curacao native started 141 games in left field this past season, but his versatility extended him to all defensive positions, excluding catcher and pitcher.

After missing out on Andrew Benintendi, Houston could lean on the more inexpensive side with Profar, who could be a more high-reward option given the versatility in his past and his low-strikeout rate.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Mariners Fans Inexplicably Outraged Following Houston Astros' Social Media Post About Sweep
  3. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  4. Six Houston Astros Declared Free Agents
  5. Watch: Yordan Álvarez's Home Run Wins Astros World Series
  6. Lucas Giolito Claims All Teams Were Cheating in 2017
  7. Dusty Baker Makes His Thoughts Known on Bonds and Judge Records
  8. Is it Time to Move on From the Houston Astros Cheating Scandal?
  9. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  10. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_19281279
News

Report: Profar Joins Astros' Interest List

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_16355416
Prospects

Astros Release 2018 Second-Round Pick, Four Other Prospects

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19355138
News

Hall of Fame Recognizes Astros 2022 World Series

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18905235
Prospects

Astros Sign Three International Free Agents to Minor League Contracts

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19139565
News

Report: Astros Targeting Two Veteran Catchers

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19348597
Opinions

Astros Season in Review: Kyle Tucker

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19215155
News

Astros Entire Coaching Staff to Return for 2023

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18844717
News

Report: Astros Broadcasters Kalas, Blum Unsigned for the 2023 Season

By Kenny Van Doren