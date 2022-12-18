Report: Profar Joins Astros' Interest List

Yordan Álvarez is expected to see an increase in playing time in left field this season, but that commitment from the Houston Astros brass isn't pulling the club out of the market on another outfield addition.

The Astros are in the market for a left-handed hitting corner outfielder. While Michael Brantley and Michael Conforto sit atop the list, Jurickson Profar also joined the picture.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Saturday the Astros are considering Profar, who is a more low-cost option. Brantley and Conforto are still in the mix, too, as more premier options compared to Profar.

Profar is coming off his ninth Major League season and his third in San Diego. The switch hitter slashed .243/.331/.391 with 15 home runs and a 15.7% strikeout rate for the Padres in 152 games played, posting his second-best OPS in his career.

The 29-year-old Curacao native started 141 games in left field this past season, but his versatility extended him to all defensive positions, excluding catcher and pitcher.

After missing out on Andrew Benintendi, Houston could lean on the more inexpensive side with Profar, who could be a more high-reward option given the versatility in his past and his low-strikeout rate.

