Six Astros Declared Free Agents

Six Houston Astros Declared Free Agents

Michael Brantley, Jason Castro, Aledmys Díaz, Yuli Gurriel, Rafael Montero and Christian Vázquez are now free agents.

Following the conclusion of the 2022 World Series on Saturday, the Houston Astros look to the next season with the start of the offseason. Six players — Michael Brantley, Jason Castro, Aledmys Díaz, Yuli Gurriel, Rafael Montero and Christian Vázquez — were declared free agents. 

Brantley — who underwent season-ending shoulder surgery after the trade deadline — is poised for bounce back season in 2023. Expected to be back at full strength by spring training, the lefty had been continuing workouts with the Astros into the postseason.

Joining Brantley as a first-time World Series champion, Castro's career could be coming to a close. Suffering a knee injury resulting in season-ending surgery, the longtime catcher floated retirement after the 2022 season during spring training availability.

Díaz and Gurriel are a pair the Astros could consider retaining for the 2023 season and beyond, pending health and depth. David Hensley has proven his value as a utilityman along with Mauricio Dubón on the versatility front. 

If the Astros move on from Díaz, the club could lean on Hensley, Dubón and Triple-A farmhand Joe Perez — who is on the 40-man roster. Gurriel suffered a knee injury in Game 5, and following a resurgent October, the first baseman could weigh the decision of another season, if the offers hit the table.

Montero is a reliever the Astros should bring back on a deal around two years. After turning around his career in Houston's pitching factory, the righty became a high-leverage arm for the best bullpen in the sport.

Vázquez joined the Astros at the trade deadline, and although struggling to get his bat going during the latter half of the regular season, the catcher stepped up in limited postseason play. 

With Martín Maldonado on a team option and Yainer Diaz and Korey Lee on the 40-man roster, Vázquez's return seems unlikely. The backstop could return to his roots in Boston — the organization he spent his entire career with until August of this year.

