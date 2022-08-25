Cristian Javier Headed to Astros Bullpen

The Houston Astros have a good problem. They have too many starters. Between Framber Valdez, Justin Verlander, Cristian Javier and Lance McCullers Jr., there are three Cy Young Candidates and the seventh-place runner up in 2021's American League Cy Young race.

Oddly enough, one of them may now be headed to the bullpen. With José Urquidy performing as he has for the past several months, the Astros' decision would not have been easy.

Urquidy, who sports the highest FIP of the pack, has an ERA of 2.48 dating back to June 21. Of the Astros' six starters, he likely profiles best as a reliever, but his current hot streak will keep him in the rotation.

Javier has a similar hot streak. As far back as June 25, his ERA is 2.70 over 10 starts. So what makes it apparent Javier would head to the bullpen instead of Luis García when the Astros head to a five-man rotation?

The hint was dropped when the Astros announced García as the scheduled starter for Thursday contest against the Minnesota Twins. But García's season era is a full run higher than Javier's at 4.09 to 2.88.

Even going back to his last June start on the 30th, his ERA is 4.64. So why would the Astros choose him as their starter over Javier?

The answer lies in track record. García has very seldom pitched out of the bullpen throughout his entire career. He's been a starter and that's what he's comfortable with.

Javier, meanwhile, has made almost half his career Big League appearances in relief. He even began 2022 as a reliever, piggybacking a litany of different Astros starts. That's the role he'll likely return to.

When García makes a start, he'll probably face the lineup only twice. He'll be followed by Javier, who will provide opposing hitters with a new look and take the third time through the order before the rest of the Astros bullpen comes in to mop up.

That plan isn't set in stone yet for Javier, but it's a role he'll likely fill with aplomb given his brilliant track record as a starter.

