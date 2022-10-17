Two Astros Nominated for 2022 Hank Aaron Award

Skip to main content

Two Houston Astros Nominated for 2022 Hank Aaron Award

Houston Astros stars Jose Altuve and Yordan Álvarez have been nominated for the 2022 Hank Aaron Award.

The Houston Astros are on their way to the American League Championship Series in large part due to their well constructed lineup and rotation.

Two of those Astros were honored Monday when they were nominated for the 2022 Hank Award that recognizes the "most outstanding offensive performer in each league."

Both José Altuve and Yordan Álvarez were nominated for the award along with six other players. 

Altuve slashed .300/.387/.533 and launched 28 home runs in 141 games this past season. He has been a staple within Houston's lineup over the years and is once again being recognized for it.

Álvarez had an even more impressive season at the dish than Altuve as he slashed .306/.406/.613 with 37 home runs in 135 games. He has also continued his incredible production well into the postseason after he was the hero in Game 1 of the American League Division Series with a walk-off home run. 

Fans and a host of Hall of Fame players will vote on the award winners and will be presented during this year's World Series.

