Watch: Astros Slugger Mancini Receives Warm Welcome Back to Baltimore

Watch: Houston Astros Slugger Mancini Receives Warm Welcome Back to Baltimore

Houston Astros first baseman Trey Mancini received a warm welcome upon his return to Baltimore for the first time since being traded.

The Houston Astros acquired Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles at this season's trade deadline. Mancini, who is known for his stellar play, impeccable character and conquering cancer was and still is a fan favorite.

Mancini is slashing .266/.331/.460 over the course of his six-year career, all of which aside from two months, has been spent with the Orioles. He was their paragon, clubhouse leader and their star on the field. He left through no fault of his own.

That doesn't mean the Astros aren't happy to have him onboard now. And just like in Baltimore, he has already become a fan favorite in Houston.

But the warm reception he received is what this sport is all about.

The Astros would wind up losing the game 2-0 to the Orioles on the evening, but for a night this special, for this special of a player, the loss almost seems to play in the background.

Houston is lucky to have a player with the character and resilience of Trey Mancini.

