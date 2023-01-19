Alex Bregman is a winner for the Houston Astros in every way.

Alex Bregman is a winner.

In every way.

The Houston Astros have reached at least the American League Championship Series in six of Bregman's seven seasons with World Series titles in 2017 and ’22.

That’s a remarkable feat when you look at other players in Major League Baseball. It took Jean Segura 11 years to reach the postseason and he recently left the Philadelphia Phillies to sign with the Miami Marlins.

Who knows if it will happen again?

Bregman reached base safely in all 13 postseason games in ’22 and suffered a broken left index finger in Game 6 of the World Series.

Bregman is back rested and ready for a run at a seventh ALCS and a third World Series championship.

Winning indeed.

“I felt the best swinging the bat this offseason as I have in a long time,” Bregman told Astros.com. “This has felt like the shortest offseason of my career, to be honest with you. It’s great. I never complain about a short offseason. It means you played for a long time.”

Bregman has career totals of 140 home runs, 490 RBI and a .277 batting average. The third baseman is also a steady presence in the field.

Statistics alone don't tell the whole story.

“I feel good going into the season. I’m excited,” Bregman told Astros.com. “I can’t wait to get there and get started. To finish the year the way we did and to win it, it adds to the excitement.”

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!