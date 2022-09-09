Abreu Emerges to Solidify Spot in Astros Bullpen

Skip to main content

Bryan Abreu Emerges to Solidify Spot in Houston Astros Bullpen

After an inconsistent start to the season, Bryan Abreu has emerged as one of the best arms in the Houston Astros bullpen.

In 2019, Bryan Abreu stepped onto the scene and made his Major League debut for the Houston Astros. The right-hander appeared in eight games and held a 1.04 ERA through 8.2 innings pitched.

Abreu tallied 13 strikeouts to just three walks that year and looked to be the next up-and-coming big arm for Houston.

However, 2020 was a lost season and 2021 turned into a season of inconsistency rather than one of production.

Fast forward to 2022, and Abreu has emerged as one of the most effective relief pitchers in one of the best bullpens in baseball.

Houston Astros Bryan Abreu celebrates after getting the final out.

Houston Astros Bryan Abreu celebrates after getting the final out.

After a rocky start to the 2022 campaign, the Santo Domingo native has been a problem for opposing teams as of late.

Abreu ended April with a 4.66 ERA and many thought it was going to be a repeat of last season. The righty proved that theory wrong in a big way, however, allowing just six earned runs since then. 

Scroll to continue

Read More

The relief pitcher leads the Astros bullpen in strikeout percentage (40.3) and is third on the team in ground-ball rate (49.1).

Abreu's velocity is reaching the upper 90s on his four-seam fastball, but the best pitches in his arsenal seem to be the slider and curveball. 

His curve has a whiff rate of 50-percent and his slide piece has been dominant, yielding a measly .188 slugging percentage.

Since the first month of the season, Abreu has lowered his ERA to a remarkable 1.88 and shows no signs of slowing down.

It's hard to believe that head coach Dusty Baker is feeling anything other than confidence when Abreu steps out of the bullpen, as he has not allowed an earned run since July 13.

He is proving himself to be a reliable, dominant force and the sky is the limit for the young flamethrower. There is no doubt that Abreu has solidified his spot in the bullpen as the Astros head into the postseason. 

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  2. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  3. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  4. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  5. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  6. Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
  7. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  8. Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
  9. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
  10. 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_18867548
Opinions

Abreu Emerges to Solidify Spot in Astros Bullpen

By Dylan Shick
USATSI_18028062
News

Report: MLB to Ban Defensive Shifts, Implement Pitch Clock, Larger Bases

By Ben Silver
USATSI_10278504
News

Former Astros pitcher Fiers Signs with Dominican League Club

By Ben Silver
USATSI_18996297
News

Astros' Altuve Named Nominee for Roberto Clemente Award

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18082916
Prospects

Astros' Affiliate Tosses Second Combined No-Hitter in Team History

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19003342
Game Day

Wild Night: Astros Walk-Off Rangers in Extra Innings to Secure Series Win

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18080873
News

Astros' Taylor, James Toss Scoreless Rehab Innings for Sugar Land

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_16268914
News

Report: Texas Rangers to Call Up Josh Jung on Friday

By Kade Kistner